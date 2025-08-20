Fixed an issue where the server's car would crash out of the race and sometimes delete all of the cars
May have fixed an issue where spectators would see the race running order fill the entire screen and make it so the user cannot see the race.
Fixed issue where players couldn't see running order as cars cross the line to complete a lap after crashing out of the race.
Added logic so players do not inherit crash camera if they are about to slide across the line wrecking on the final lap
Tweaked crash physics and likelihood
Top speed adjusted for all cars
Changed blowover effect so cars catch more air
Moved the finish line camera back so players can see more of the chaos
Steering sensitivity has been tweaked
v1.62
Update notes via Steam Community
