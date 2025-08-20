 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19669290 Edited 20 August 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where the server's car would crash out of the race and sometimes delete all of the cars

May have fixed an issue where spectators would see the race running order fill the entire screen and make it so the user cannot see the race.

Fixed issue where players couldn't see running order as cars cross the line to complete a lap after crashing out of the race.

Added logic so players do not inherit crash camera if they are about to slide across the line wrecking on the final lap

Tweaked crash physics and likelihood

Top speed adjusted for all cars

Changed blowover effect so cars catch more air

Moved the finish line camera back so players can see more of the chaos

Steering sensitivity has been tweaked

Changed files in this update

Depot 3556351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link