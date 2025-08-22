- Fixes "Show Controllers" setting not working.

- Adds shotgun in Section 5, in case the player missed it earlier.

- Removes explosives and enemies around areas with important items.

- The screen of the Rank watch turns off after copying the rank.

- Adds a system that dynamically changes the strength of the hand joints.

-- When grabbing onto the environment, it makes it stronger so it shakes less.

-- When grabbed onto weapons, it makes it weaker so it less glitchy to push against object with the weapons.

-- This is still having some weird inconsistency problems I'm trying to fix, but it's better than what's currently in the game.