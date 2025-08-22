 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19669169 Edited 22 August 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixes "Show Controllers" setting not working.
- Adds shotgun in Section 5, in case the player missed it earlier.
- Removes explosives and enemies around areas with important items.
- The screen of the Rank watch turns off after copying the rank.
- Adds a system that dynamically changes the strength of the hand joints.
-- When grabbing onto the environment, it makes it stronger so it shakes less.
-- When grabbed onto weapons, it makes it weaker so it less glitchy to push against object with the weapons.
-- This is still having some weird inconsistency problems I'm trying to fix, but it's better than what's currently in the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3858721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link