- Fixes "Show Controllers" setting not working.
- Adds shotgun in Section 5, in case the player missed it earlier.
- Removes explosives and enemies around areas with important items.
- The screen of the Rank watch turns off after copying the rank.
- Adds a system that dynamically changes the strength of the hand joints.
-- When grabbing onto the environment, it makes it stronger so it shakes less.
-- When grabbed onto weapons, it makes it weaker so it less glitchy to push against object with the weapons.
-- This is still having some weird inconsistency problems I'm trying to fix, but it's better than what's currently in the game.
Update 0.1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
