Hello Citizens!



The Coastal Update is now available!

Let's dive into what's new:

🐟 New cutie pie creature: Snappers

🏠 New building and vehicle: Wharf and Fishing Boat

🗡️ New weapon: Spear

📷 New mechanic: Lock-on camera

🌱 New plants





Thank you all once again for joining us on this journey! Your support and feedback mean the world to us as we continue to grow and improve the game! ⸜(｡˃ ᵕ ˂ )⸝♡



You can find the full patch notes below!

･ﾟﾟ･｡..｡･ﾟﾟ･･ﾟﾟ･｡..｡･ﾟﾟ･･ﾟﾟ･｡..｡･ﾟﾟ･･ﾟﾟ･｡..｡･ﾟﾟ･･ﾟﾟ･｡..｡･ﾟﾟ･･ﾟﾟ･｡..｡･ﾟﾟ･･ﾟﾟ･｡..｡･ﾟﾟ･

PATCH NOTES

Content & Gameplay Additions

- New creature: Snapper

- Amphibians consisting mostly of a big mouth that spawn in the water!

- New resource: Raw Fish

- Drops from Snappers

- New construct: Fishing Boat

- An autonomous boat that hunts down Snappers using its powerful harpoon and electric coil, and collects Raw Fish

- New building: Fishing Wharf

- Can be built right above water height to construct a Fishing Boat

- Repairs its Fishing Boat when nearby

- New resource: Fried Fish

- Can be consumed by citizens

- New building: Fishmonger’s Shop

- Fries Raw Fish!

- New weapon: Spear

- An agile, precise weapon that can be used underwater and for jousting on land

- Added target lock-on for players

- Soft lock-on: nearby hostile targets are automatically locked onto, causing the player to face the targeted entity

- All standard player attacks triggered while soft lock-on is enabled will be executed in the direction of the target, unless explicitly moving away from it

- Non-friendly entities (such as plants and boulders) hit with an attack while no hostile entities are nearby will be temporarily soft locked onto, until the player moves far enough away or a hostile entity enters soft lock-on range

- Soft lock-on can be disabled entirely in the controls tab of the settings menu

- Hard lock-on: you can now hard lock onto targets to have the player character face them at all times, and the camera keep the target centered onscreen

- Toggled using middle mouse click on mouse and keyboard, or right stick click on controller by default

- On controller, map mode is now toggled using D-pad right by default (previously right stick click)

- Onscreen hard lock-on targets can be cycled between by flicking the mouse or controller right stick in the direction of the desired target

- New building: Apothecary

- While operational the Apothecary will continuously heal injured citizens and players, one at a time, at the cost of Herbs

- New plant: Tall Grass

- Exclusively grows in grasslands and can be harvested for Fodder. Useful for sneaking around!

- New plant: Cattail

- Grows on coasts and can be harvested for Fiber. Also useful for sneaking!

- New plant: Kelp

- Grows underwater and can be harvested for Fertilizer. Useful for underwater sneaking!

- Added an arrow that guides the player to the Crown when it is dropped

- Reserve Stamina is now stored in the Crown, and is only usable by the player wearing the Crown

- The Crown can now be dropped by clicking the Crown icon in the Character menu. Pass it to a friend on demand!

- When the Crown is dropped it can now be claimed by interacting with it, rather than simply walking up to it

- The souls of defeated NPCs will now visibly be absorbed by the crown and charge it

Changes & Improvements

- The Shield is now unlocked by default

- Strafing in all directions is now as fast as regular forward movement

- While charged running on water, pressing crouch will now transition into a charged swim

- When dolphin jumping out of the water during a charged swim, holding jump while landing back in water will transition into a charged run on the water

- The Greathammer charged run attack now sends out a shockwave, dealing massive damage, sending entities flying and stunning enemies

- Creature nests and outlaw camps can no longer spawn within 200 meters of the Crown tile

- The logic for the amount of creature nests appearing in each zone has been simplified for more consistent results and better randomization

- NPCs will no longer attack creature nests, allowing the player to better decide whether or not to destroy them

- Ore Deposits are no longer prioritized to spawn on outcrop (rock) tiles, but can now spawn with equal probability on any type of tile

- Replaced the dots on the compass bar representing NPCs with their corresponding icon, with their friendly/neutral/hostile status now being shown above the icon

- Building map mode icons have been updated, and now display unique alternate icons to inform of pressing conditions such as when damaged, on fire, or missing resources

- In map mode, overlapping NPC icons of the same faction are now merged into a single faction icon, showing the number of NPCs it represents

- The dot above NPCs showing awareness of the player is now red when hostile towards the player

- An issue tracker message will now be shown when a player or kingdom entity is under enemy mortar fire

- Adjusted map mode camera movement to be less restricted around the map’s bounds while still providing a good view of the level

- In map mode, moving the cursor over an icon in the Local Resources info box will display entities containing that resource on the map, and clicking the icon will do so until anything else is clicked

- In map mode, entities containing relevant resources are now shown when build mode is enabled and a building is selected or lifted

- When a building is selected in build mode, only resources required for its construction are shown in the HUD resource display

- When the Mine is selected or lifted while in build mode, Ore Deposits are now highlighted on the compass and with in-world icons within a certain range

- Map mode icons will now show tooltips when hovered over with the cursor

- Increased the size of map mode icons

- Updated many build menu icons

- Resources that have not yet been gathered are now greyed out in the HUD resource display

- Replaced the placeholder icon for a dropped Crown on the compass and improved its visibility

- All NPCs now have proper attack animations while swimming

- Players and all NPCs now play appropriate animations when knocked down in water

- Players now play water-specific animations when damaged while swimming

- Oak and Fir Saplings and Bushes now have appropriate visuals for every season

- Added collision animation and destruction VFX to all plants

- The midair held attacks for all weapons now have proper sounds and VFX

- VFX are now shown when a player hits terrain with an attack

- Added sounds to the Tuskars, Mutant Tuskars and Mutant Woolies warning nearby neutral entities

- Added sounds and VFX for taming a Woolie

- Added polish to the UI

- Map mode icons now animate as they appear onscreen

- Updated the look of notification badges

- Unlocked menu hotkeys in the bottom-left of the HUD now show a badge until opened for the first time

- Hotkey icons now animate when a menu is newly available to the player

- Compass icons now fade and scale down as they get closer to the ends of the bar

- Damage numbers increase in size based on the number of successive hits on the same entity

- The day counter of the HUD clock is now animated

- Added animation and VFX to the HUD clock matching the current season

- The HUD resource display key icon under the clock now displays a timer indicating when it will be automatically hidden again

- Updated the burn icon beside the player’s health bar

- Updated the highlight color of the selected item in the equipment bar

- The alternate HUD inventory bar has been removed, and now only the equipment bar is ever shown

- Equipment is now permanently added to the HUD equipment bar when unlocked

- The equipment bar in the HUD now has two off-hand slots

- In the Character menu, the equipment bar has been simplified and equipment can be moved around more freely

- In the inventory view, the resources wheel has been removed

- Replaced the placeholder icon for unequipping off-hand equipment in the equipment wheel

- Replaced the empty off-hand icon in the equipment bar to better match the style of other icons

- Updated the background art in the main menu

Optimization & Fixes

- Massively reduced the time it takes to launch the game and enter the main menu

- Optimized NPC physics, reducing CPU usage

- Reduced runtime memory usage. On Xbox, overall stability is improved

- Implemented new and improved occlusion culling, which is both faster than the previous system and produces fewer artifacts

- Fixed a memory leak during world generation, improving stability on all platforms

- Fixed a potential crash related to mortars

- Fixed plants not being rootable outside of the elevation range they naturally grow in (but rooting them there will now prevent them from growing or propagating)

- Fixed explosions (from Powder Kegs, Mortars or Fire Bombs) sometimes not damaging objects in their range

- Fixed NPC pathfinding not taking Castle Blocks into account correctly

- Fixed equipment icons getting stuck in the Character menu if dragging them while closing the menu

- Fixed the Stamina wheel not always showing the correct amount when using reserve charge

- Fixed NPC awareness UI sometimes not disappearing when the NPC is defeated

- Fixed an issue with entities being revealed while still in fog of war

- Fixed an issue with non-host clients not being informed correctly of the initial objective being completed when the Crown is first picked up

- Fixed an issue with resources in the HUD resource display not being correctly initialized when loading a save

- Fixed equipped player equipment not persisting when loading a save

- Fixed Field Mortar and Mortar Tower not being audible from far away when firing

- Fixed movement being able to interrupt ground combo attacks before a buffered follow-up attack has a chance to execute, causing the buffered attack to be canceled as well

- Fixed the unarmed ground combo’s 3rd attack being able to send enemies up in the air, making it harder to keep hitting them

- Fixed growing Ember Roots not having their trajectory preview collide with anything when aiming a throw, and a performance hitch when hitting them

- Fixed charged swimming collisions not matching up well with the player character’s orientation

- Fixed charged running and swimming directly into terrain or an object at a slight angle when already touching it causing the player to skim it rather than hitting it immediately

- Fixed the out of bounds warning message timer only counting down while player is moving

- Fixed Ore Deposit tiles being generated atop existing ones every time the game is saved and loaded, potentially worsening performance in saves (although this is highly unlikely as the game would have to be saved and loaded hundreds or thousands of times). The fix retroactively addresses saves already affected by this issue

- Fixed tuskars with no nest never going to sleep

- Fixed Oak Saplings’ footprint preview only filling out three quarters of a tile when lifting them and with build mode active

- Fixed NPC attack sounds not following the NPCs as they move during the attack

- Fixed players not seeing each other pitching up and down while charged swimming

- Fixed player equipment being held while dolphin jumping out of water (during a charged swim)

- Fixed falling into water while charged run attacking causing the player to keep falling unimpeded through the water at high speed until the attack is finished

- Fixed unarmed and Greathammer charged ground attacks depleting crown charge immediately once initiated and while still cancelable, rather than when they can begin hitting and are no longer cancelable

- Fixed resource absorption preview numbers not displaying correctly when aiming a throw with a creature at a building that can absorb them

- Fixed the Greathammer not having equip and unequip sounds

- Fixed some buildings lacking workers not displaying the corresponding inspection UI