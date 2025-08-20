Backpack inventory button blink until first click
Basic in-game user hints
Minimap filters
User hint: work area button blink when area empty
Tech view shows unlock-icons (units, res, blds etc)
Spec mode now show/hide oil depending on teams tech
Better effects on ship battles
Auto fullscreen on Steam
Update notes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
