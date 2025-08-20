 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19669157 Edited 20 August 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Backpack inventory button blink until first click
Basic in-game user hints
Minimap filters
User hint: work area button blink when area empty
Tech view shows unlock-icons (units, res, blds etc)
Spec mode now show/hide oil depending on teams tech
Better effects on ship battles
Auto fullscreen on Steam

