About Windows Defender Antivirus

Hi protectors! This is LIFUEL.

We’d like to address a recent issue where our game was mistakenly flagged by antivirus software, preventing some players from running it properly. We have already released a fix and would like to explain the cause in detail.

Our game is built on a custom in-house engine, with its overall structure consisting of three main files:

· OVIS LOOP.exe: the launcher file, which only starts the game.

· DWEngine2D.dll: the engine file, serving as the foundation for the game to run.

· ClientDLL.dll: the file related to game logic.

During development, for testing purposes, we designed a mechanism that would create a duplicate of ClientDLL.dll when running the game, allowing us to integrate new game builds while the game was running. However, due to our oversight, this mechanism was unintentionally left in the release version, which triggered Windows Defender’s interception and false positive. We immediately removed the mechanism and uploaded a patched version once we discovered the issue

We want to make it absolutely clear that there was no malicious code of any kind in the game. This issue was purely the result of inexperience and a mistake on our side. This is our very first full development and release cycle, and there are certainly areas where we still have a lot to learn.

We sincerely apologize for the trouble and inconvenience this has caused.

Updates

Thank you very much for giving us love and support even though there are still quite a few bugs in the game. It is because of everyone's feedback that we can continue to improve and refine the game. In this update, we have prioritized fixing some serious bugs and issues that may affect the game experience.

At the same time, we have also optimized some of the content that needs to be adjusted based on player feedback and live videos, fixed the bug where the Critical Hit Booster in the "X Crusher" combo skill took effect abnormally, and adjusted the recovery durations of various weapons.

“Charging Hammer” was overpowered in the previous playtest, so we nerfed it at launch. However, we found that this made it a "low return for high risk" weapon, so we've increased its base effect, the energy proportional damage bonus, from 4% to 7%.

The electric build has the advantage of being able to easily overwhelm enemies in a complete setup, but its pure damage performance was a bit lacking. Therefore, we have adjusted it so that the electric damage can be adapted to the player's destructive power (Attack Power/Strength Attribute).

Bug Fixes

Fixed issues related to random probability

Fixed the issue where limited one-time rewards would be replaced when receiving rewards on the title screen or after exiting the game.

Fixed the issue that when weapon modification is performed, only low-level modification options appear.

Fixed the issue that using the "X Crusher" combo skill causes a +30% bonus to the strike rate.

This effect should only be applied to basic attacks, but was too powerful when applied to combos, so this has been fixed.

Fixed the game crash issue when breaking down skills after interacting with the weapon transformation UI.

Fixed the occasional crash issue caused by restoring props.

Weapon Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Fixed the issue that Electro Rapier's weapon modification with "Last Basic Attack" effect cannot be triggered correctly during the last basic attack.

Fixed the issue where the default effect (25% chance to refresh cooldown when using a skill) of the Lightning Slender Sword would prioritize resetting combo skills over basic skills when triggered.

Changed the weapon description of Lightning Slender Sword from "Does not apply electric shock" to "Adds electric shock 1".

Fixed the issue where the game would occasionally flashback when the character died after fighting the mini-boss "Three Stooges" in Chapter 2.

Fixed the issue where "Burn Damage +30%" in Empower Burn did not take effect.

Fixed the issue where "Infected Slasher" does not bleed out due to the damage reduction effect when grabbing skills.

Fixed the issue where Infected Slasher's grab decision remained after charging into a wall.

Fixed an issue where Infected Slasher's grapple skill could cause the player to get stuck in a wall.

Fixed the issue where the cooldown reduction passive of some skills was double-counted with the cooldown reduction effect in the skill description.

Fixed the issue where the maximum life reduction effect of the Manium Stone only works once in "Project Omega (Outsider Growth System)".

Fixed the issue where the attack speed was abnormally increased after removing the Manium Increase Module.

Fixed the issue where "Refine Manium" resulted in an abnormal display of Stamina.

Fixed an issue where the "Ombudsman's Stopwatch" did not function properly when both the "Ombudsman's Stopwatch" and the "Large Capacity Battery" were used at the same time.

The Magazine Enhancement of the Blade has been changed to work properly, instead of not applying to the Basic Attack effect.

Balance Adjustments

Increased the threshold required to stagger Dr. Wolf.

Added a new warning indicator when Dr. Wolf performs a powerful attack, to help players react accordingly.

Stagger progress will now reset whenever Dr. Wolf unleashes a powerful attack.

Base recovery duration for Greatsword, Thunder Rapier, and Flame Sword reduced from 2s → 1.5s.

Charged Hammer base effect increased: damage bonus per Energy point raised from 4% → 7%.

Shock effect has been streamlined. Lightning strikes generated by Shock now scale with the player’s Might (Attack/Strength attribute).

Old: Every 5 stacks of Shock triggered a lightning strike after 3s, dealing 6–16 damage (not affected by Might).

New: Every 5 stacks of Shock now trigger a lightning strike after 3s, dealing 10 damage (scales with Might).

Weapon Mod Runner’s High improved: Attack Speed bonus per Energy point raised from 1% → 2%.

Revival Module cost reduced from 40 → 30 Manium Crystals.

Omega Project revival effect buffed: now restores full HP upon revival.

Map node Blue-P reward adjusted to 125 ~ 150.

All enemies will now drop at least 1 Blue-P upon defeat (excluding token mobs such as Chapter 3’s bats or summoned minions that normally don’t drop currency).

Enemy placement and spawn patterns in Chapter 2 have been fully reworked.

In Chapter 3’s “Windfall” event, HP cost increased from 6 → 20.

Others

When moving left and right on the map, long press the button to move faster.

Increased the font size of burn damage by 50%.

Changed the translation of "Radar" in Japanese.

Some text in English will be shortened and other mistranslations have been fixed.

Fixed the issue that some plots of land did not have a stomping judgment.