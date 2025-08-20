Fix
Fixed an issue where some data in the World Rankings was displayed incorrectly.
Adjusted the initial points for clubs entering the Super League.
Optimized the UI for the Rule Ban description.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where some data in the World Rankings was displayed incorrectly.
Adjusted the initial points for clubs entering the Super League.
Optimized the UI for the Rule Ban description.
Changed depots in beta branch