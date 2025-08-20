 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19669056 Edited 20 August 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

 

  1. Fixed an issue where some data in the World Rankings was displayed incorrectly.

  2. Adjusted the initial points for clubs entering the Super League.

  3. Optimized the UI for the Rule Ban description.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19669056
Depot 1278541
