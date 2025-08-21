Hello, Survivors! 🧟🥽



Today, we are releasing the first patch for World War Z VR, which includes several bug fixes and additional polish for both Steam and Meta platforms.



If you encounter any issues, make sure to submit a ticket to our support team:

https://support.saber.games/hc/en/world-war-z-vr/articles/how-to-report-an-issue-6.

If you experience any performance-related issues on Steam, we recommend checking this article:

https://support.saber.games/hc/en/world-war-z-vr/articles/performance-issue-troubleshooting-steam-5.

Check the full details below! ⤵️





Resolved Issues

General

Fixed various issues where the game softlocked the player from continuing different missions or finishing them.

Fixed the issue where the weapon could fall on the floor - The timer before weapons dissolved and appeared in the holster decreased to 0.25. Players could not interact with the holster before the weapon fully appeared in it.

Fixed animation issues with the revolver, causing it to stop closing the barrel after several bullets were removed.

Fixed the issue with the dead swarm zombies that continued following their predetermined paths.

Fixed mission controller models in the calibration menu for HTC and Index VR headsets.

Fixed various minor issues and bugs.



Performance and Graphical issues