21 August 2025 Build 19668995 Edited 21 August 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Survivors! 🧟🥽

Today, we are releasing the first patch for World War Z VR, which includes several bug fixes and additional polish for both Steam and Meta platforms.

If you encounter any issues, make sure to submit a ticket to our support team:

https://support.saber.games/hc/en/world-war-z-vr/articles/how-to-report-an-issue-6.

If you experience any performance-related issues on Steam, we recommend checking this article:

https://support.saber.games/hc/en/world-war-z-vr/articles/performance-issue-troubleshooting-steam-5.

Check the full details below! ⤵️


Resolved Issues

General

  • Fixed various issues where the game softlocked the player from continuing different missions or finishing them.

  • Fixed the issue where the weapon could fall on the floor - The timer before weapons dissolved and appeared in the holster decreased to 0.25. Players could not interact with the holster before the weapon fully appeared in it.

  • Fixed animation issues with the revolver, causing it to stop closing the barrel after several bullets were removed.

  • Fixed the issue with the dead swarm zombies that continued following their predetermined paths.

  • Fixed mission controller models in the calibration menu for HTC and Index VR headsets.

  • Fixed various minor issues and bugs.

Performance and Graphical issues

  • Fixed freezes happening on the loading screen.

  • Fixed the transparent silhouette of the timer bomb appearing in the Cathedral doors before the arena.

  • Zombie's hair is now working correctly (the 3D effect is on).

  • Fixed missing shadows for the zombies on New York 3.

  • Restored mission background for Tokyo 3.

  • Fixed visual bugs with doors and tarpaulin in the planetarium.

  • Fixed visual glitches where items appeared and disappeared in front of the player when they moved around. LODs fix on New York 1 and 2, Tokyo 3 and 4, and Marseille 1 and 2.

  • Fixed issue with lighting in the ambulance in New York 1 - Light sources inside the ambulance are removed.

  • Fixed invisible legs for a stationary machine gun.

  • Fixed the highlight of the soldier's leg in the main menu location.

  • Fixed lighting and reflection issues with the trees in Tokyo 1. Excess light source was removed.

Changed files in this update

