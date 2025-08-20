 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19668919
Update notes via Steam Community
Version Update
1. Added a mechanism for double item drop rate of events on Saturdays and Sundays.
2. Initially adjusted the Level 7 enhancement effects of Liuguang Equipment (Pojun, Wushuang, Aoyi, Baze, Diwang, Xianzhe).
　For example, Pojun focuses on countering military units, while Xianzhe focuses more on internal affairs.
3. Fixed the bug that prevents auto-battling in Elite 3.
4. Fixed other known bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2946281
