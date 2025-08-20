Version Update
1. Added a mechanism for double item drop rate of events on Saturdays and Sundays.
2. Initially adjusted the Level 7 enhancement effects of Liuguang Equipment (Pojun, Wushuang, Aoyi, Baze, Diwang, Xianzhe).
For example, Pojun focuses on countering military units, while Xianzhe focuses more on internal affairs.
3. Fixed the bug that prevents auto-battling in Elite 3.
4. Fixed other known bugs
Version Update 2.8
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update