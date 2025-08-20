Version Update

1. Added a mechanism for double item drop rate of events on Saturdays and Sundays.

2. Initially adjusted the Level 7 enhancement effects of Liuguang Equipment (Pojun, Wushuang, Aoyi, Baze, Diwang, Xianzhe).

For example, Pojun focuses on countering military units, while Xianzhe focuses more on internal affairs.

3. Fixed the bug that prevents auto-battling in Elite 3.

4. Fixed other known bugs