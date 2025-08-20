 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19668776 Edited 20 August 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The bug of the cave creature not visible, but cave bells confirm the creature should be in the location, should be fixed. The pause menu opening into start menu should no longer occur. Sign posts have texts when you hoover over them. Some spelling mistakes have been corrected and many other smaller details. I have also changed some settings concerning the Omnomni clip breaking the game on steam deck, but am unsure if these really chance the game getting stuck.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3685891
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3685893
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link