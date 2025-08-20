 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19668615 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

So this one's going to be a little bit shorter, but I have two major updates for this one:

Camera Rework

The big one is that the camera in starship combat has had a full rework.

Instead of centering around the player's starship, the camera will now zoom in and out to show both starships, allowing you to see your enemy at all times.

As you move further away from the enemy starship (or vice-versa), the camera will zoom out. Move in closer, and it'll zoom in.

Keep in mind that this only applies to starships. While I'm open to having it happen for drone combat, I'm partial to having it be more "up-close and personal" to add some variety to the game.

Missile Rework

The other major update is that the missiles for starships now have a lock-on mechanic, instead of auto-locking immediately.

To lock on to a starship, hover your cursor over the starship until it reaches 100% and turns red. Once this happens, any missiles fired while you're locked on will track towards the enemy starship. Just keep in mind that not locking on means any fired missiles will shoot in a straight line.

AI Missile Rebalancing

This one's more of a minor adjustment, but the gist of it is that AI starships will fire missiles less-frequently than before. The time between missile salvos should be doubled to tripled in time to give players more of a break with the larger starships.

Frigate rework

Long story short, I replaced the Frigate's missiles with a directional autocannon that will fire at the cursor. I'm not opposed to re-adding the missiles, but for now, it'll be a solely-autocannon starship.

Conclusion

Anyways, that should do it for this update. Like I said, I'll be devoting more time to developing this game, and I'm really happy with how the camera rework turned out. Be sure to join the Discord to share feedback.

Have fun!

Chris Providence

cGh ONE’s official camara-adjuster

