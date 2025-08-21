Heya All,

The wait is over—Funguys Swarm Early Access is LIVE!

$4.99

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3371770/Funguys_Swarm/

Epic Games Store: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/funguys-swarm-1f96a8

Huge thanks to everyone who played the demo and shared feedback—your support has been incredible. You’ve not only helped shape the game, but also fueled our fight against the Fire King’s fiery minions. And of course, to the entire Funguys Swarm team: we made it to Early Access! That’s huge. Congrats and thank you for the hard work!

Early Access Trailer

Hope you enjoy it! What do you all think? Let us know!

Early Access Content

Here’s what’s waiting for you in Early Access:

2 cute characters : You know Shroomba, now meet Ersa (new)!

2 biomes : Carrot Farm & Frozen Pond (new) ❄️

3 weapons : Throwing Grapes, Watermelon Axe, and Garlic Hammer (new)

Loads of wacky skills (Only one way to find out!).

\[Hi Ersa!]

And this is just the beginning—more updates, characters, and biomes are coming in future patches.

Funguys Swarm x Coral Island Crossover

To celebrate the launch, we’re teaming up with our friends at Coral Island for a special collaboration!

Every purchase of Funguys Swarm comes with a code you can redeem in Coral Island for:

Fungarian Outfit

Fungarian Chest & Crafting Recipe

Mythical Pet Outfit: Rusdy 🐕✨

Redemption details in the FAQ below.

\[Just five bucks gets you a wild bullet-hell adventure and exclusive Coral Island goodies. Best deal since sliced bread (my mom<3 said so).]

FAQ

Q: Will the progress I made in the demo be passed to the game, or is it a reset?

A: All progress will be carried over. Every currency is refunded (such as Shroom, Dew, and Shard). Skills that are unlocked in the Demo will be unlocked in EA right away.

Q: Will there be achievement?

A: Not yet in Early Access! But there will be achievements in v1.0!

Q: How much does the game cost?

A: At the time of Early Access launch, the suggested retail price of Funguys Swarm will be $4.99.



Q: Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?

A: The price won’t increase during Early Access. For 1.0, the price may increase, but we’re not sure about that yet.



Q: How long is Funguys Swarm going to be in Early Access?

A: Funguys Swarm will remain in Early Access until we feel confident in the amount of content and overall polish the game delivers. We expect this stage to last around a year, though it may take longer based on player feedback. Keep an eye on our roadmap for updates!

Q: How do I report bugs or give feedback?

A: In-game, you can select ‘Feedback’ in the Options Menu to report bugs or give feedback that will be sent directly to the development team. You can also share your feedback in the Stairway Games Discord.

Q: What about localization?

A: Great news! Funguys Swarm is out in Early Access with full support for:

English

Simplified Chinese

Bahasa Indonesia

German

Spanish

Korean

We’ll continue to improve localization quality and may add more languages depending on how the game is doing.



Q: What kind of updates are planned for Funguys Swarm?

A: We plan to incorporate new areas to explore, characters to play, more things to do, and more customization options. We’ve put together a roadmap to give you a rough idea of what to expect!

Q: What are the PC requirements for Funguys Swarm?

A:

Minimum Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel I3-7100 or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960

Details: Low 720p@30fps experience

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel I7-8700K or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060

Details: High 1080p@60fps experience





Q: What about controller support?

A: Yes! Funguys Swarm supports controllers.

Q: Can I play Funguys Swarm on Steamdeck?

A: Yes! The game isn’t Steam Deck Verified yet, but we’ve thoroughly tested it and it runs well on Steam Deck!

Q: How do you redeem the Coral Island goodies?

A: You can redeem it by following the instructions below

Click the Coral Island Crossover button at the bottom right corner.

Generate the code and copy it. Then click Open Coral Island to launch the game.



Click the Meet Rusdy! button at the bottom right corner.

Paste the code and click Redeem.

Q: How do I stay up-to-date on Funguys Swarm's development?

A: The best way to follow Funguys Swarm’s development is through our daily dev diary on Discord. You’ll also find links there to our dev blogs, where we share more detailed updates. Join us on Discord and be part of the journey!

Discord server: https://discord.gg/stairway

X (ex-Twitter): https://x.com/Funguys_Swarm

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funguys_swarm/





Q: How can I contact support?

A: For help, please email us at support@stairwaygames.com. Or, hop into our Discord — one of our community managers will be around. Feel free to tag them or send a DM!

Ready to Join the Fight?

Help Shroomba and Ersa take on the Fire King and (hopefully) save the forest!

\[Play Funguys Swarm Early Access Now!]

Thank you,

Stairway Games







