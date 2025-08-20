Moor Rail Major Update Announcement
Hello players,
Through PLAYX4 and Steam Next Fest, we gathered valuable feedback and closely observed how players enjoy the game. Based on this, we worked hard to improve many aspects and add new content. This update is the result of that effort, and we will continue to evolve Moor Rail with care and dedication.
Main Update Highlights
Trains Added: Normal trains increased from 5 to 13, new turret train “Thunderous Train” (currently level 1, will expand to level 6 in the future)
Items Expanded: From 70 to 150, focusing on defense and support for trains
Codex System: View monster, item, and story information in the Training Grounds
Player Features: Dash (L-Shift), double jump, revival possible with “Defibrillator” item
Defeat Conditions: Added defeat if the engine train is destroyed
Mercenary Improvements: Engineer auto-repairs trains, Warrior tracks targets to the end
Train Departure System: Departure possible with fuel train even if empty trains exist
Story Update: Cute Cherry illustration added
Other Improvements: Station transitions polished, vault visuals in special stages updated
