 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19668537 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

-New area: Outside

-Days 13-15

-1300 new images (roughly 500 for scenes)

-26 new unique animations

-No new minigames (they will be added in the next few weeks)

-Thousands of lines of dialogue

Changed files in this update

Depot 2413211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link