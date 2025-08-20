UI Fixes
Fixed quick slot picker registering the wrong position.
Fixed quick slot keybind hint text not updating to effective rebind.
Fixed chat scroll not being interactive.
Job Trees & Spells
Multiple Samurai spell improvements.
Added Ranger (Archer) tree, bow weapon & weapon set, and ranged attack spell.
Added Dash & Roll spells.
Animation
Added visual distinctions between combat and out-of-combat idle and run animations for the player character, on every weapon set.
Notable Known Issue
Spells on Q slot will not channel.Workaround: Turn off "Interact casts 1st spell" or put channel spells on another slot.
Planned for Next Patch
Wall colliders for dungeon rooms, more dungeon room types, and decorations.
2 dungeon bosses.
