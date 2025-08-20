 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19668512 Edited 20 August 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI Fixes

  • Fixed quick slot picker registering the wrong position.

  • Fixed quick slot keybind hint text not updating to effective rebind.

  • Fixed chat scroll not being interactive.

Job Trees & Spells

  • Multiple Samurai spell improvements.

  • Added Ranger (Archer) tree, bow weapon & weapon set, and ranged attack spell.

  • Added Dash & Roll spells.

Animation

  • Added visual distinctions between combat and out-of-combat idle and run animations for the player character, on every weapon set.

Notable Known Issue

  • Spells on Q slot will not channel.Workaround: Turn off "Interact casts 1st spell" or put channel spells on another slot.

Planned for Next Patch

  • Wall colliders for dungeon rooms, more dungeon room types, and decorations.

  • 2 dungeon bosses.

