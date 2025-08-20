#WORLD
- Requires EMBARK or New Game to see changes below. (Sorry for the inconvenience—I'm looking for ways to merge world changes from older saves to newer saves.)
- Expanded the Worldmap to the Middle Isles and Eastern Continent.
- Relocated Catacombs to the Northern Wasteland.
- Relocated Corrupted Forest to the Eastern Continent.
- Relocated Jungles to the Middle Isles.
#GAMEPLAY
- Your speed increases by +0.3 when walking on the road.
- Added Quest Board to the Adventurer's Guild. Currently, 3 quests are available. In future updates, generated quests will be added from simulations, while lore-specific quests will still require talking to NPCs.
#BALANCE
- Buffed Torch and Matchsticks' light radius by +1.
- Buffed base hit chance from 70% to 80%.
- Nerfed the hit chance penalty from level gap from -15 per level to -10 per level.
#STSTEM
- Increased Tree opacity for better visibility when walking behind them.
- Reduced default darkness at night.
- Improved the recipe window with categorical sorting.
- In-game Encyclopedia hides information until it is collected.
#BUGFIX
- You can right-click to move into Fog of War in RPG Mode.
- You can right-click on a target to enter combat in RPG Mode.
- Fixed a bug where Farming skill did not increase the chance for seeds to drop when harvesting crops.
- Fixed a bug where thrown object trajectories did not render correctly when zoomed out.
