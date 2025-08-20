 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19668458 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


#WORLD

  • Requires EMBARK or New Game to see changes below. (Sorry for the inconvenience—I'm looking for ways to merge world changes from older saves to newer saves.)
  • Expanded the Worldmap to the Middle Isles and Eastern Continent.
  • Relocated Catacombs to the Northern Wasteland.
  • Relocated Corrupted Forest to the Eastern Continent.
  • Relocated Jungles to the Middle Isles.


#GAMEPLAY

  • Your speed increases by +0.3 when walking on the road.
  • Added Quest Board to the Adventurer's Guild. Currently, 3 quests are available. In future updates, generated quests will be added from simulations, while lore-specific quests will still require talking to NPCs.


#BALANCE

  • Buffed Torch and Matchsticks' light radius by +1.
  • Buffed base hit chance from 70% to 80%.
  • Nerfed the hit chance penalty from level gap from -15 per level to -10 per level.


#STSTEM

  • Increased Tree opacity for better visibility when walking behind them.
  • Reduced default darkness at night.
  • Improved the recipe window with categorical sorting.
  • In-game Encyclopedia hides information until it is collected.


#BUGFIX

  • You can right-click to move into Fog of War in RPG Mode.
  • You can right-click on a target to enter combat in RPG Mode.
  • Fixed a bug where Farming skill did not increase the chance for seeds to drop when harvesting crops.
  • Fixed a bug where thrown object trajectories did not render correctly when zoomed out.

