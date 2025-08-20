 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19668391 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:19:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New build features many QOL improvements requested by the community.
Those include:
- Move items in the inventory
- Vsync
- Frame Rate Cap
- New Achievement for more backpack space
- Improved visuals
- Lots of bug fixing

Keep the comments coming so we can improve the game further!

Changed files in this update

