New build features many QOL improvements requested by the community.
Those include:
- Move items in the inventory
- Vsync
- Frame Rate Cap
- New Achievement for more backpack space
- Improved visuals
- Lots of bug fixing
Keep the comments coming so we can improve the game further!
QOL Improvements Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
