Hey, everyone! This small patch features some visual upgrades for the game, adding bloom and glow to attacks!

Also, stay tuned for updates next month! As September approaches, we're going full steam ahead for our next Major Update, featuring a new weapon, new characters and the Constellation System!

Game Improvements

A new Bloom option under Graphics, controlling the amount of glow coming from attacks and white creatures ;

Updated the icons for the Gluttony, Envy and Sloth sins;

Some good news!

One of (if not the most) popular request we've received so far were Achievements. I knew we were going to implement them, but I didn't quite know when.

Well, I'm happy to announce that Achievements are coming with the Constellation Update! As we update the game, more achievements are going to be added with time, so stay tuned!

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Have a nice day!

-Dan