Hello, Creators.

The long-awaited inZOI: Island Getaway DLC has finally been released! To commemorate the launch of inZOI's first DLC, a new wave of content has been added to the event page.

In addition, the Postcards from Cahaya event has also begun. This event invites players to share heartwarming moments from their time in Cahaya. For more information, please check the details below.

Postcards from Cahaya Event

◆ Event Period

August 20, 2025, 06:00 (UTC) - September 7, 2025, 23:59 (UTC)

◆ How to Participate

Step 1. Go to the inZOI: Island Getaway event page! https://cahaya.playinzoi.com/Postcards

Step 2. Go to the Cahaya Summer Event tab and click "Postcards from Cahaya Event."

Step 3. Choose one of the four event categories you'd like to participate in.

Step 4. Update your game with the inZOI DLC and play on the Cahaya map.

Step 5. Take an in-game screenshot related to the selected category.

Step 6. Upload the screenshot to the Cahaya Event submission page.

◆ Event Rewards

In-game items for all participants

A custom-built inZOI PC for the Top 2 submissions in each event category

Merch rewards for the next Top 20 submissions in each event category, including an inZOI summer shirt and magnet set

※ For more information on participation requirements , terms , and event rules , please visit our website.

Discover Cahaya's many wonders!

This version of the webpage features a variety of new content, as well as redemption codes for special in-game items.

From influencer-led challenge content to a photo filter that lets you step right into Cahaya, this update is full of fresh ways to connect, create, and explore.

Make your summer with inZOI in Cahaya one to remember!

Thank you,

The inZOI Team



