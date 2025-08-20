Beta Branch
If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.
Added
Added Recommended Settings for VRChat feature
Added spine estimation, removed hip estimation
Added yaw drift correction status display (Advanced Settings > Yaw Drift correction strength > Tooltip)
Changed
Improved confirmation dialog and UI when changing attachment points
Deprecated
Removed
Fixed
Fixed an issue where feet would splay outward when only the ankles rotated in the yaw direction
Fixed an issue where the virtual tracker switching process did not work when only the chest sensor was attached
Security
Changed depots in beta branch