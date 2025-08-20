This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta Branch

If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.



Added

Added Recommended Settings for VRChat feature

Added spine estimation, removed hip estimation

Added yaw drift correction status display (Advanced Settings > Yaw Drift correction strength > Tooltip)

Changed

Improved confirmation dialog and UI when changing attachment points

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

Fixed an issue where feet would splay outward when only the ankles rotated in the yaw direction

Fixed an issue where the virtual tracker switching process did not work when only the chest sensor was attached

Security