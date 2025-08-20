 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19668285 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:19:27 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Beta Branch
If you encounter an increase in issues, we kindly ask you to stop using the Beta version and contact us via X (formerly Twitter), Discord, or other channels.

Added

  • Added Recommended Settings for VRChat feature

  • Added spine estimation, removed hip estimation

  • Added yaw drift correction status display (Advanced Settings > Yaw Drift correction strength > Tooltip)

Changed

  • Improved confirmation dialog and UI when changing attachment points

Deprecated

Removed

Fixed

  • Fixed an issue where feet would splay outward when only the ankles rotated in the yaw direction

  • Fixed an issue where the virtual tracker switching process did not work when only the chest sensor was attached

Security

Changed depots in beta branch

Depot 3060771
