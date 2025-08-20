Hey everyone,

A 'quick' update this time around, which takes Hydro to V1.12 (you can confirm the version from the Main Menu of the game).

This update provides some handy improvements to the way that key inputs are 'focused' in menus and dialogs and also enhances game controller support for Hydro, for those of you who wish to use such controllers.

Keyboard Control QoL Enhancements

For the majority of you using the standard keyboard+mouse combo, this update introduces some quality of life (QoL) improvements to the way the keyboard keys now have default 'focus' on menus where there are buttons and other clickable items (such as menu screens and dialogs in-game).

For example, on dialog boxes and menu screens, you will note that certain buttons now have 'default focus' (and appear highlighted as such) so you can easily 'arrow up/down-left/right' to navigate and hit the Space bar to quickly press buttons. This means less reliance on using your mouse to click on button elements!

X Box 360 Wired Controller Support

If you have a wired X Box 360 controller laying around, you will find that you now kick-back and play Hydro using it! The bindings for the X Box controller are shown below (and you can also view these from a new 'Controls' page' available from the Main Menu in-game).

For the best experience with your X Box 360 controller, please ensure that you have the following settings in your Steam app - namely, that the input is using the 'game built-in support' and NOT 'Steam Input' (ensure the latter is disabled):

A disclaimer that I have completed the Steam Controller 'Survey' noting that controller-based 'glyphs' (on-screen controller graphical button icons) are not currently supported in-game when interacting with items, hence why Steam classifies the game as being 'mostly playable' with the controller.

However in my testing, actual game functionality with the game controller is fully supported: I was able to run the game from the intro cutscene (skipping it as desired), launch from the Main Menu, play the game, and interact with all menus and dialogs successfully (including exiting the game) all through the use of the X Box 360 wired controller.

Note: the only key commands not currently supported by the controller are Time Acceleration (Pg Up/Pg Down keys)...and this is only because I ran out of buttons on the game controller to map this to!

That's all for now, more soon!

Whilst this update is 'small' and mostly QoL/controller based, I hope you find it useful for enhancing your interaction with the game, whether you're using the keyboard+mouse or a compatible controller.

Also, please remember you can always view the 'roadmap' for Hydro to see all the latest developments coming down the pipeline: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3355830/discussions/0/599660183449291892/ (I update this post frequently as updates progress)



Until next time, happy generating! 🌊🛞😀