Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.

This update includes the following changes:

1.Added difficulty levels for dungeons, where higher difficulty unlocks higher-tier equipment.

2.Added auto-pickup and auto-sell features.

3.Added an option to stay at the current level.

4.Modified the Berserker's Blood Fury Awakening skill.

5.Fixed a bug with incorrect wave progression.

6.Adjusted values for certain skills/enemies.

7.Fixed the bunny bug in the Magician Set.

8.Fixed the bug where BOSS drop too many diamonds.

9.Fixed the bug where the magic sword didn't scale.

10.Added a description for summon duration.

11.Limited the number of projectiles for certain skills and increased damage multipliers for others.

12.Reduced the cost of mercenaries, and set the initial mercenary level to 1.

13.Opened the name-change card feature.

14.When changing class, players can choose whether to retain original stats and appearance.

If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!

Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!