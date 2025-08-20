Realife Simulator v1.10.5
Hey everyone v1.10.5 is ready to go. This build focuses on traffic stability, lower server latency, smoother character flow, and a bank UI refresh. Plus: a new delivery job and lots of polish.
🚗 Traffic & NPCs
Natural traffic movement: vehicles no longer move like they’re in slow motion; acceleration, braking and lane changes feel much more natural now.
No more instant spawns: cars spawn gradually and at sensible distances—no more “popping” on top of you.
Reduced chance of getting stuck or “bouncing” after contacts.
🖥️ Performance & Server
Fixed flows that caused unnecessary lag on the server; trimmed network traffic and replication overhead.
Lower and more stable latency (ms) during peak moments; faster recovery on packet hiccups.
General optimization pass: lighter ticks, tuned LOD/streaming.
🧍 Character & Gameplay
Animation polish: walk/run transitions, idle turns, and small hand/shoulder offsets cleaned up.
New starting location: you now spawn at City Hall and can grab your ID immediately.
Various one-off glitches in menus/interactions fixed.
🌦️ Weather
Rebalanced to feel more realistic: better transition speeds, intensity ranges, and day-time behavior.
🗺️ World
Fixed map fall-throughs (holes/voids); collider gaps closed and navmesh updated.
📦 Jobs
New Delivery Job with clearer guidance and tuned time/reward balance.
🏦 Bank & UI
Bank screen redesigned—more modern, clean layout; common actions take fewer clicks.
Added Social Support option in the bank (eligibility/flow shown in the UI).
Feedback
I’ll be watching the first hours closely. If you hit an issue, drop a short note/screenshot—I’ll jump on it fast. Enjoy!
