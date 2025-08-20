 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19668069
Update notes via Steam Community
Realife Simulator v1.10.5
Hey everyone v1.10.5 is ready to go. This build focuses on traffic stability, lower server latency, smoother character flow, and a bank UI refresh. Plus: a new delivery job and lots of polish.

🚗 Traffic & NPCs

Natural traffic movement: vehicles no longer move like they’re in slow motion; acceleration, braking and lane changes feel much more natural now.

No more instant spawns: cars spawn gradually and at sensible distances—no more “popping” on top of you.

Reduced chance of getting stuck or “bouncing” after contacts.

🖥️ Performance & Server

Fixed flows that caused unnecessary lag on the server; trimmed network traffic and replication overhead.

Lower and more stable latency (ms) during peak moments; faster recovery on packet hiccups.

General optimization pass: lighter ticks, tuned LOD/streaming.

🧍 Character & Gameplay

Animation polish: walk/run transitions, idle turns, and small hand/shoulder offsets cleaned up.

New starting location: you now spawn at City Hall and can grab your ID immediately.

Various one-off glitches in menus/interactions fixed.

🌦️ Weather

Rebalanced to feel more realistic: better transition speeds, intensity ranges, and day-time behavior.

🗺️ World

Fixed map fall-throughs (holes/voids); collider gaps closed and navmesh updated.

📦 Jobs

New Delivery Job with clearer guidance and tuned time/reward balance.

🏦 Bank & UI

Bank screen redesigned—more modern, clean layout; common actions take fewer clicks.

Added Social Support option in the bank (eligibility/flow shown in the UI).

Feedback
I’ll be watching the first hours closely. If you hit an issue, drop a short note/screenshot—I’ll jump on it fast. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

