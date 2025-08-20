 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19668042 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: Vehicles can now be sold, if they have completed their current tasks and are parked at their corresponding depot. The sell value can be improved with the circular economy upgrade.
  • Graphics: Added style variations for gardens.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3197061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link