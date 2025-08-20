- Gameplay: Vehicles can now be sold, if they have completed their current tasks and are parked at their corresponding depot. The sell value can be improved with the circular economy upgrade.
- Graphics: Added style variations for gardens.
Update Notes for 20 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3197061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update