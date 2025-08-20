Worldwide Rush is out now!

Thank you all for the feedback and communication. It was a tough but wonderful journey to the launch day. The idea started small, but you all pushed us to do a proper passenger transportation tycoon. I don't know how the game would have looked without having the demo for everyone. Now even we can't get enough of the game.





Do not forget to vote for the next feature once you have the Worldwide Rush. We would love to expand on the idea and provide you with more value for free. I will talk more about that in this week's blog post. We hope you love the game and have tons of fun!

Get it here with a 15% launch discount:

Best,

Ernestas and Karolis, both excited, stressed and are from Memel Games