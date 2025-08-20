 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Dead by Daylight Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19668014 Edited 20 August 2025 – 17:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Worldwide Rush is out now!

Thank you all for the feedback and communication. It was a tough but wonderful journey to the launch day. The idea started small, but you all pushed us to do a proper passenger transportation tycoon. I don't know how the game would have looked without having the demo for everyone. Now even we can't get enough of the game.


Do not forget to vote for the next feature once you have the Worldwide Rush. We would love to expand on the idea and provide you with more value for free. I will talk more about that in this week's blog post. We hope you love the game and have tons of fun!

Get it here with a 15% launch discount:

Best,

Ernestas and Karolis, both excited, stressed and are from Memel Games

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link