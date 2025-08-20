0.9.42b• Rocket turret now display their explosion radius indicator• Added distance markers in the garage to help measure your tank's dimensions• Fixed a bug where the T31 turret would not appear in the turret selection pool• Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu would cause random events to refresh• Fixed a bug where range-increasing effects would excessively boost the range of SPG• Fixed an issue where shells would sometimes hit the wrong side of a vehicle0.9.41b• Fixed the bug where the turret could not be selected during the Yulia event• Now, exiting after selecting any option during the event will directly end the event• Entering a battle will now end all unfinished events