0.9.42b
• Rocket turret now display their explosion radius indicator
• Added distance markers in the garage to help measure your tank's dimensions
• Fixed a bug where the T31 turret would not appear in the turret selection pool
• Fixed a bug where returning to the main menu would cause random events to refresh
• Fixed a bug where range-increasing effects would excessively boost the range of SPG
• Fixed an issue where shells would sometimes hit the wrong side of a vehicle
0.9.41b
• Fixed the bug where the turret could not be selected during the Yulia event
• Now, exiting after selecting any option during the event will directly end the event
• Entering a battle will now end all unfinished events
