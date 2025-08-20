New Additions

New Aerial Unit: Predator Drone

A brand-new aerial combat asset joins the fray – the Predator Drone, ready to provide heavy firepower support on the battlefield.

New Map: Misty World

Introducing the all-new map Misty World! Featuring a massive open environment, fresh gameplay mechanics, and an immersive post-apocalyptic setting, this map offers endless exploration and strategic challenges.

New Weapon: QBZ191 Assault Rifle

Arm yourself with the newly added QBZ191 Assault Rifle, boasting faster fire rates and more powerful damage to dominate every skirmish.

Predator Drone in Single Player Mode

The Predator Drone is now available in single-player mode too, enriching solo gameplay with enhanced tactical options.

New Pinging System

A new pinging system has been added to enable more precise air-ground coordination, boosting teamwork and interactivity during battles.

First Workshop Map: Abandoned Factory 3

After technical testing, the first community-created workshop map Abandoned Factory 3, developed by creator "Hai Ren," is now live in multiplayer mode. Dive into this reimagined industrial battlefield!

Optimizations

Improved overall game smoothness for a more fluid experience.

Fixed the rare "teleportation bug" that occasionally occurred.

Optimized network stability for multiplayer matches, reducing lag.

Increased gold rewards in post-match 结算 (post-battle rewards).

Fixed various other minor bugs to polish gameplay.