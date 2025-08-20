Interface Improvements



Army Movement & Pathfinding



Map & Territory Visualization



Country Locator



What’s a good update without listening to the community? We’re back with another round of improvements based on your feedback!The top bar (income, science, prestige, resources) has been redesigned to take up less space. Resources are now displayed in the same row, without a dropdown menu.Army movement is now more intuitive! The path is dynamically built and shown on the map, not only when holding the right mouse button, but also when hovering after selecting "Move" in the control menu.If you can’t cross a river or sea due to a missing port, an icon and explanation will appear in the province, letting you know why the path is unavailable. This info also appears if your route is longer than expected because you need to go around—so you’ll know where building a port would speed things up.Country borders are now thicker, making it easier to see where your territory ends.In lens view mode, your territory is visually distinct from others, so you can quickly tell if those oil deposits are yours or not.Clicking your country’s flag or name now highlights your nation’s location on the map and zooms the camera in. Perfect for quickly finding your country—no geography degree required!Thanks for all your feedback and suggestions. Keep them coming, and enjoy the new update!Want some more Warnament? We got you! Here's what you can do: