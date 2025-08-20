What’s a good update without listening to the community? We’re back with another round of improvements based on your feedback!
Interface Improvements
The top bar (income, science, prestige, resources) has been redesigned to take up less space. Resources are now displayed in the same row, without a dropdown menu.
Army Movement & Pathfinding
Army movement is now more intuitive! The path is dynamically built and shown on the map, not only when holding the right mouse button, but also when hovering after selecting "Move" in the control menu.
If you can’t cross a river or sea due to a missing port, an icon and explanation will appear in the province, letting you know why the path is unavailable. This info also appears if your route is longer than expected because you need to go around—so you’ll know where building a port would speed things up.
Map & Territory Visualization
Country borders are now thicker, making it easier to see where your territory ends.
In lens view mode, your territory is visually distinct from others, so you can quickly tell if those oil deposits are yours or not.
Country Locator
Clicking your country’s flag or name now highlights your nation’s location on the map and zooms the camera in. Perfect for quickly finding your country—no geography degree required!
Thanks for all your feedback and suggestions. Keep them coming, and enjoy the new update!
