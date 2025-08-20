 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19667838 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[0.3.5.5] - 2025-08-20

Fixed

Trying to add more safety to the game
Testing to add a crash detector/logger that would hopefully catch why this is happening
Adding prints to catch where the crash happens

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
