[color=yellow]Players who encounter thecrash issue, in this version, [/color]

Version 1.0.3.0[color=yellow] Official version [/color][color=yellow] (For recent major updates, please flip to the right consecutively to view) [/color]August 20, 2025[color=lightgreen] Optimization and Fix [/color]1. A new function of automatically restarting after a defeat in the beast tide has been added.2. The vitality of the World Tree has been changed from the initial 5 +1 every 5 levels (maximum 25) to the initial 7 +1 every 3 levels (maximum 40).3. The honor points required for upgrading the hunting team's level have been reduced.4. The forging points required for the refinement entry of the sacred object rank equipment have been reduced. (Focus on lowering entries 4 and 5)5. Fixed the methods of the Life Stone Encyclopedia and Life Stone achievements, and removed some powder Life Stone encyclopedias that could not be obtained.6. Fixed the display error after rounding off in achievement statistics and uniformly rounded down for calculation.7. Fixed the equipment that could not be obtained in the equipment encyclopedia and modified the corresponding achievement requirement values.8. Fixed some missing English translations.[color=yellow] You can first choose to block all special effects (esc system Settings) to leave the computer idle, which can solve the problem of the computer crashingThe memory issue caused by special effects still exists at present and will be optimized in subsequent versions.[/color]· Open QQ Group Internal test collection Character [color=lightgreen] Zhao Yun redemption code [/color]Press the esc input button in the game and enter "6666" to claim it. Invalid if already claimed[color=yellow] It has entered a new stage with everyone's care and support! [/color][color=yellow] Next, we will prepare the endgame gameplay and expansion content after level 400 [/color][color=yellow] The current version's optimization and fixes will be updated irregularly based on everyone's feedback. [/color][color=yellow] Thank you for your support! If you like the game, please remember to give it a steam review! [/color]One more AD:Friends who like to place hang-ups look here, the author's two old games,