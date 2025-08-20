Server Maintenance - August 20th

Asia Server Time: 17:30 - 19:30

UTC Time: 09:30 - 11:30

Elite Hive Wasteland

New map mechanics: Wasteland Guardians and Wasteland Overseers will advance toward the map core after spawning. Defeating them before they enter the core grants map buffs.

If bosses reach the core, they reduce its HP. Core HP = 0 ends the map.

Defeat 3 Wasteland Overseers to remove the Wasteland Overlord’s invincibility and trigger its slow advance toward the core.

Common wasteland mobs drop loot similar to Volcano (chance for Extreme Potions).

Wasteland Guardians drop loot similar to Elite Avalon T12 Strongholds (chance for Silver Coins).

Wasteland Overseers drop loot slightly better than Elite Avalon Elements (chance for Tier 1 Gold weapons/equipment).