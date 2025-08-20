 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19667769 Edited 20 August 2025 – 11:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance - August 20th
Asia Server Time: 17:30 - 19:30
UTC Time: 09:30 - 11:30

Elite Hive Wasteland

  • New map mechanics: Wasteland Guardians and Wasteland Overseers will advance toward the map core after spawning. Defeating them before they enter the core grants map buffs.

  • If bosses reach the core, they reduce its HP. Core HP = 0 ends the map.

  • Defeat 3 Wasteland Overseers to remove the Wasteland Overlord’s invincibility and trigger its slow advance toward the core.

  • Common wasteland mobs drop loot similar to Volcano (chance for Extreme Potions).

  • Wasteland Guardians drop loot similar to Elite Avalon T12 Strongholds (chance for Silver Coins).

  • Wasteland Overseers drop loot slightly better than Elite Avalon Elements (chance for Tier 1 Gold weapons/equipment).

  • Wasteland Overlord drops loot similar to Lava King II.

Optimizations

  • Goblin Event start time adjusted to Day 21 (originally Day 32).

  • Added system notifications for completing Time Tower Floor 15.

  • Added batch-use function for Silver/Gold/Diamond Coins.

  • Improved English text displays.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed chat auto-translation failing when messages include @ mentions.

  • Fixed incorrect Sigil upgrade quantity calculations.

