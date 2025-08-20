 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19667755 Edited 21 August 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey small update, I added a clicks-per-second feature on the main screen. Since I set up the autoclicker to go slightly faster with each unique item you own I figured it would be good to have a gauge on the screen where you can see exactly how fast it's going, or if you click at the same time, just a way to measure your speed.

I set it up so if you click on it, it stops calculating in case it had a performance impact on your clicking speed, you have the choice to have it on or not. Helpful also to see if lower framerates have slower speeds!

With 324 uniques (I think I'm only missing a couple) my AC runs at 148 CPS at 60 FPS and 110 CPS at 30 FPS. Pretty big differences in speed so I'm glad I set this up, this was badly needed!

More stuff coming soon just wanted to point out how this works! Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3220731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link