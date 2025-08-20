Hey small update, I added a clicks-per-second feature on the main screen. Since I set up the autoclicker to go slightly faster with each unique item you own I figured it would be good to have a gauge on the screen where you can see exactly how fast it's going, or if you click at the same time, just a way to measure your speed.



I set it up so if you click on it, it stops calculating in case it had a performance impact on your clicking speed, you have the choice to have it on or not. Helpful also to see if lower framerates have slower speeds!



With 324 uniques (I think I'm only missing a couple) my AC runs at 148 CPS at 60 FPS and 110 CPS at 30 FPS. Pretty big differences in speed so I'm glad I set this up, this was badly needed!



More stuff coming soon just wanted to point out how this works! Cheers!

