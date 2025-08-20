 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19667691 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* SPZ and PLY format support
* Improved functionality to place N Gaussian Splatting
* Crop/Kill Box support for curling functionality
* Multiple minor bug fixes


Make edits in existing Worlds! 3D Gaussian Splatting!

https://youtu.be/yBWHd573B8s

Changed files in this update

Depot 3061041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link