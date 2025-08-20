Hello,

This is the Before the Dawn development team.

In this hotfix, we’ve applied several updates to improve the gameplay experience and UI usability.

Please see the detailed update notes below.

📌 Key Updates

Adjusted certain monster spawn locations and roaming points.

Improved visual effects related to sanity loss to enhance fear and immersion.

Improved the behavior of settings option UI.

Optimized the functionality of certain features within the UI options menu.

Enhanced overall usability for UI and cursor control, including controller support.

Adjusted certain HUD display rules.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where certain achievements could be cleared abnormally in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where some controller tutorials were not displaying correctly.

Thank you as always for playing.

Your feedback is a great help in making Before the Dawn even more polished.

Sincerely, — The Before the Dawn Development Team