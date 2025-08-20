 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19667631 Edited 20 August 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Rangers,

The maintenance for Combat Arms: Reloaded is now complete, and the servers are back online! You can now log in and return to the battlefield.

PATCH NOTES LINK: [Click here!]

Thank you for your patience, and we appreciate your continued support. See you in the game!

Best regards,
Combat Arms Team

Changed files in this update

CombatArms: Reloaded(905641) Depot 905641
