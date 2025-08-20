⚰️ Undead Drop (Temporary Race)

The Undead have risen. This mysterious race won't be available in the final game – but in Pre-Alpha, you get to toy around with them freely. Mix and match new parts in the character creator. See and feel.

🔧 Stat System Rework

All stats are now calculated based on your Attributes, Class, and Background skills. No two characters will ever be the same. You might roll a tanky +5 CON Barbarian with expert-level Medicine and double HP… or end up with half stats across the board.

Stats now include:

Health

Stamina

Armor

Mana

Food

Thirst

Speed

Heat Resistance

Cold Resistance

Oxygen (now functional – try diving!)

🍀 New Attribute: Luck

Luck is back. And it matters.

Your Luck stat is now calculated from a D20 roll with Wisdom, Intelligence, and Charisma as modifiers. This hidden stat will be rolled in situations where fate is uncertain – for example, when you die. Which leads us to...

🪓 Skilltree Progress

These skilltree abilities are now functional:

XP Boost I & II

Food/Thirst Resistance I & II

Oxygen Boost

Fall Resistance

🦴 The Nerf System (Lose Limbs on Death)

When you die, a D20 is rolled against your Luck stat. If you fail, you might lose:

Eyes

Ears

Hands

Legs

Lost limbs are replaced with things like hooks and peg legs. These affect your gameplay (in good and bad ways) but also give you Reputation. NPCs will now recognize such scars as marks of a seasoned warrior.

💪 Attribute & Race Skill Rework

Attributes now display: 0 (+1, +0 on Human) → Base + Race + Class modifiers.

When creating your character, each stat is rolled using 4d6 (drop lowest) and bonuses are applied after. Each race now has 2 unique race skills to diversify playstyles.

🐞 Fixes & Polish

New Hunger/Thirst icons

Wraps work correctly on female models

Male is now 100% male (not 50%)

You now respawn with your last equipped item

Glide → land = auto re-equip weapon

No duplicate character names allowed

Reputation now influences dialogue success

Hotbar reworked with new mount stat bars

🌐 Multiplayer & Lobby Fixes

Host now exits lobbies correctly

Lobby audio improved

Avatars now load properly

Friend panel no longer displays blank buttons

☠️ Fall Damage

We added fall damage! Elves have a better baseline for it, and there's a Fall Resistance skill in the tree. Test it... but don’t fall from too high.

🧾 Icons Overhaul

All UI icons have been replaced! (Except for Athletics – we kept those in for comparison. Let us know which you prefer.)

🪦 Gravestone System + Death Animation

When you die:

You drop all inventory items (equipped gear is safe)

A gravestone appears where you fell

Only your latest gravestone is saved, but others still appear

...also, death now looks more fun. 🎭

🌌 Nights Reworked

Nights are now brighter, more atmospheric, and take place under a stunning fantasy sky. You can finally explore without running into trees. (Hopefully.)

💬 Join the conversation!

We’re shaping this world with you. Report bugs, suggest improvements, or share screenshots with the community!

See you in the Realms – and don’t forget to bring a spare leg. 🦿