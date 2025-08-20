🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed inconsistent coordinates when importing OBJs via Screen Collab. Gumball widget no longer present in import mode - models can be moved after import confirmation.
GS 6.5.301
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update