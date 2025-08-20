 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19667359 Edited 20 August 2025 – 11:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fixed inconsistent coordinates when importing OBJs via Screen Collab. Gumball widget no longer present in import mode - models can be moved after import confirmation.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
