 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Dead by Daylight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 August 2025 Build 19667334 Edited 20 August 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix for leaderboard, now player can update their score whenever they have a new record at each level.
  • Chinese character in player name shows correctly in leaderboard.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3878021
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3878022
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link