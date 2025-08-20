- Bug fix for leaderboard, now player can update their score whenever they have a new record at each level.
- Chinese character in player name shows correctly in leaderboard.
DevLog for v1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3878021
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3878022
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update