Added a new app on the tablet 'Item Database'. Here, you can view every item in the game. Initially, items will appear undiscovered, shown only as silhouettes with '???' as it's name. Once you discover an item, its name and image will be revealed. To unlock its full details, such as whether its prohibited type and which confiscation bin it belongs to, you will need to scan it using the substance scanner.Added item notes: You can now interact with bag items and click the 'Notes' button to leave a personal note for that item. These notes will also show and be editable in the item database.The 'Ask Your Supervisor' app has moved! - Its primary design was to have it as a helper, not a prominent feature, so you'll now find a "Still need help?" button at the bottom of the procedures manual to access this feature from now on.It turns out people aren't a big fan of AI as a whole, not just the art creation varieties - as a reminder, everything you need to know about the game can be found in the procedures manual, and by using the new item database. The feature will remain in it's new subtle location for anyone who wishes to use it as an accessibility tool.- Fixed a critical confiscation bug which ignored non-prohibited items and would incorrectly tell you they were mishandled instead of incorrectly confiscated.- Fixed an issue that prevented you from moving wall items that were above the conveyor ends.- Fixed a bug that still showed 'Fruits & Vegetables' on the physical notice of confiscation note.