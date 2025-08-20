Today's patch (20240820)



Global updates:

- Made the intro logos skippable

- Fixed screen blinking when skipping cutscenes

- Fixed inputs registering when skipping interactive objects highlights at dawn (this still needs improvement)

- Walk and run less floaty during the day

- Leaderboard now shows top 10 instead of top 9



Combat updates:

- Ground Dash Attack collisions a little more generous (forward scaled to 110%)

- Charge Attack loads up a little faster

- Ground/Air Dash Attacks Speed is less nerfed when poisoned

- Putrids (the chunky poison guys) are now one hit slash through (instead of 3 bounce hits), but spawn more often

- Putrids drop poison pools more often

- Shielded Skeleton are now 2 hit wonders: 1 bounce hit to remove shield then 1 slash through (instead of 2 bounce 1 slash), but spawn more often



Thanks for Playing!