Today's patch (20240820)
Global updates:
- Made the intro logos skippable
- Fixed screen blinking when skipping cutscenes
- Fixed inputs registering when skipping interactive objects highlights at dawn (this still needs improvement)
- Walk and run less floaty during the day
- Leaderboard now shows top 10 instead of top 9
Combat updates:
- Ground Dash Attack collisions a little more generous (forward scaled to 110%)
- Charge Attack loads up a little faster
- Ground/Air Dash Attacks Speed is less nerfed when poisoned
- Putrids (the chunky poison guys) are now one hit slash through (instead of 3 bounce hits), but spawn more often
- Putrids drop poison pools more often
- Shielded Skeleton are now 2 hit wonders: 1 bounce hit to remove shield then 1 slash through (instead of 2 bounce 1 slash), but spawn more often
Thanks for Playing!
