调整：藏龙更新11张立绘，来自于神奇的昼同学的贡献！
调整：增加狂暴、振奋、专注、坚守技能的buff持续时长
修复：特定情况下AI演算导致部分战斗卡死问题
修复：修复进入终末可能导致卡死问题
修复：传承项目免费3次刷新招募效果不生效的问题
修复：掉落白图装备的问题
修复：部分装备治疗词条属性未生效的问题
修复：擂台战斗失败也能获得经验和掉落的问题
修复：矮人麦德林交互报错的问题
修复：蜘蛛林次要目标显示错误的问题
修复：遭遇战没有队长参与报错问题
修复：擂台战斗结束不了的问题
【0.0.19版本】【8月20日】更新日志
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update