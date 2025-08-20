 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19667163 Edited 20 August 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
调整：藏龙更新11张立绘，来自于神奇的昼同学的贡献！
调整：增加狂暴、振奋、专注、坚守技能的buff持续时长

修复：特定情况下AI演算导致部分战斗卡死问题
修复：修复进入终末可能导致卡死问题
修复：传承项目免费3次刷新招募效果不生效的问题
修复：掉落白图装备的问题
修复：部分装备治疗词条属性未生效的问题
修复：擂台战斗失败也能获得经验和掉落的问题
修复：矮人麦德林交互报错的问题
修复：蜘蛛林次要目标显示错误的问题
修复：遭遇战没有队长参与报错问题
修复：擂台战斗结束不了的问题

