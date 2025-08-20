 Skip to content
Major 20 August 2025 Build 19667025 Edited 20 August 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Updates

  • Group Creation → Use Alt + Num (0–4) to create groups and select them with the numpad. Strategy just got smoother!

  • Camera Overhaul → No more shaky terrain-following. The camera now glides softly across the map. Zooming in slows movement for better unit tracking, and rotation is capped to avoid a flat top-down view.

  • Mini-map Power-Up → Move across the battlefield with a click, and even select units directly from the mini-map.

Minor Updates

  • Added keyboard shortcuts to the pause menu (Esc now opens/closes pause and sub-menus).

  • Fixed a unit selection bug.

  • In the unit bar, double-click an icon to select all soldiers of that type.

  • Improved Korean translation (thanks to a translator upgrade!).

Changed files in this update

