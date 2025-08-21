Dear Tacticians,

We've received reports of some bugs, and we've rolled out a patch to address them!

Patch Schedule

PT: 9 PM, Aug 20, 2025

ET: 12 AM, Aug 21, 2025

CEST: 6 AM, Aug 21, 2025

KST: 1 PM, Aug 21, 2025

Here are some of the changes within version 0.010.027 that we’ve made to the game:

Fixed an issue where the doubles created with Shadow Double skill would disappear immediately under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where attempting to use Ensnaring Trap in an area that already had a trap installed would cause the game to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the effect of Decisive Strike was not functioning properly.

Fixed an issue where the Soul Feast spell could not be used on Fallen soldiers summoned by a Fallen Priest.

Fixed an issue in the second Karlotta battle where her barrier was not removed after defeating the Giant of Chaos.

Fixed an issue where, if Ash had both Shadow Double and Copycat, using Shadow Double would prevent the double from appearing as expected when using Copycat.

Fixed an issue where the detailed information of doubles created with Shadow Double would not display.

Added Resonance Stones to certain battle rewards.





We appreciate everyone that reported any bugs or issues that they came across during their gameplay. Please feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions with us on our Steam discussion boards or our Discord server .

- ODS Team



