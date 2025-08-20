Bug Fixes:
-Fixed terrain size displays and path editor scale display
-Fixed being able to reset during ghost spectating
-Fixed cursor not hiding when playing with a transmitter
-Fixed some track previews having grooves that werent in the actual track
-Fixed going between online campaign tracks and track editor sometimes not loading correct visuals
New Features:
-Can now toggle your best lap line in spectate mode to compare your line with the ghost line
Hot Fixes 0.64c
Bug Fixes:
