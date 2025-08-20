 Skip to content
20 August 2025 Build 19666831
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions and Optimizations:

  • Added character skin and little guy skin changes
  • Improved the lag issue when firing too many projectiles in the late game
  • Switching to another interface and then back again no longer requires reselecting items in Craftsman interface


Skill Adjustments:

  • Shot - Normal skill power bonus increased to 20 (previously 15)
  • Stab - Normal skill power bonus increased to 25 (previously 20)
  • Stab - Lance skill power bonus increased to 20 (previously 15)
  • Energy Ball - Meteor skill power bonus increased to 50 (previously 30)
  • Blink - Decent skill power bonus increased to 80 (previously 20)
  • Stab - Blade Breaker new feature: Increases the number of projectiles to 6 or more The excess will be converted into bonus damage based on the number of charges.


Slate Adjustments:

Mechanical Turret:
  • Total Skill Strength reduction increased to 70%/68%/66%/63%/60% (previously 50%/47%/44%/40%/35%)
  • Base firing interval increased to 1 second (previously 0.75 seconds)

Energy Crystal:
  • Total Skill Strength reduction increased to 70%/68%/66%/63%/60% (previously 60%/58%/56%/53%/50%)
  • For every 200 Mana Cost (previously 30) of the supported skill, the number of times the crystal casts the skill increases by 1
  • Base limit reduced to 3 (previously 5)
  • Base duration reduced to 5 seconds (previously 10 seconds)

Armor Break:
  • Armor Break applied on hit increased to 2/4/6/8/10 (previously 1/2/3/4/5)


Buff Adjustments:

  • Weak effect adjusted from "Deal 15% less damage." to "Deal 25% less damage."
  • Fragile effect adjusted from "+35% chance to be Critically Hit" to "+60% chance to be Critically Hit"
  • Accurate effect adjusted from "+40% Critial Chance" to "+100% Critial Chance"


Relic Adjustments:

  • Bloodthirsty Fangs: regenerated n% life on kill increased to 5%/6%/7%/8.5%/10% (previously 2%/2.5%/3%/4%/5%)
  • Pattern of Continuation: The move duration has been reduced to 30%/35%/40%/50%/60% (previously 50%/60%/70%/85%/100%).
  • Persecution: "Deal n% more damage per Elemental Ailment on the target" has been increased to 8%/10%/12%/15%/18% (previously 5%/7%/9%/12%/15%).
  • Sundering Blade: Armor Break Effect increased to 30%/40%/50%/65%/80% (previously 20%/25%/35%/40%/50%).
  • Extreme Balance: Critical damage increased to 120%/150%/180%/220%/260% (previously 100%/120%/140%/170%/200%).
  • Eternal Guard: Barrier Effect reduction reduced to 60%/55%/50%/45%/40% (previously 80%/75%/70%/65%/60%).


Abyss Eye Adjustments:

    Necromancer:
  • n% more summon damage increase to 25% (previously 20%).
    Black Tree Guard:
  • +n Spiritual Power increased to 25 (previously 20).
  • +n% Effect of Dark Tree powers increased to 20%/60% (previously 10%/40%).


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Assassination - Normal and Assassination - Shadow Clone would sometimes display an error when using the Relic - Twin.
  • Fixed an issue where Slate - Accumulate would sometimes fail.
  • Fixed a bug where the linkage between "n% of Elemental Damage taken as Physical Damage" and "n% of Physical Damage taken is converted into a random Elemental Damage" was incorrect. When both are enabled, "n% of Physical Damage taken is converted into a random Elemental Damage" is calculated first, followed by "n% of Elemental Damage taken as Physical Damage"
  • Fixed some text errors.


And there are two skin codes for the little guy:
233
Hastur

Thank you for playing !

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
