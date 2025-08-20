The fruits are all set and ready to be found

So far in Infinite Seek and Find you’ve had the chance to spot items like colorful butterflies and a variety of flowers, but we know that true search connoisseurs want more! Finding them is already a joy, but to make the experience even better, we’ve added a new selection of bright, fragrant, and irresistibly tasty fruits to the pool of discoveries. With today's update, they're coming straight to your screen.

How it was?

A sample scene you know and love! A picture full of interesting objects such as toys, clocks, robots, and globes - and among them those that you have to move forward. Only a sharp eye can take on this challenge… and now it just got even bigger! 👇

And how it is now with additional Fruit levels

Just look at the wide range of smiling, surprised or shocked fruits - they're begging to be clicked! Will you be able to find the right icons in this colorful crowd and choose them from among other delicacies? Dive into fresh levels and discover even more ways to relax with today’s update!

Have fun, seekers!

