New Additions and Optimizations:
- Added character skin and little guy skin changes
- Improved the lag issue when firing too many projectiles in the late game
- Switching to another interface and then back again no longer requires reselecting items in Craftsman interface
Skill Adjustments:
- Shot - Normal skill power bonus increased to 20 (previously 15)
- Stab - Normal skill power bonus increased to 25 (previously 20)
- Stab - Lance skill power bonus increased to 20 (previously 15)
- Energy Ball - Meteor skill power bonus increased to 50 (previously 30)
- Blink - Decent skill power bonus increased to 80 (previously 20)
- Stab - Blade Breaker new feature: Increases the number of projectiles to 6 or more The excess will be converted into bonus damage based on the number of charges.
Slate Adjustments:Mechanical Turret:
- Total Skill Strength reduction increased to 70%/68%/66%/63%/60% (previously 50%/47%/44%/40%/35%)
- Base firing interval increased to 1 second (previously 0.75 seconds)
Energy Crystal:
- Total Skill Strength reduction increased to 70%/68%/66%/63%/60% (previously 60%/58%/56%/53%/50%)
- For every 200 Mana Cost (previously 30) of the supported skill, the number of times the crystal casts the skill increases by 1
- Base limit reduced to 3 (previously 5)
- Base duration reduced to 5 seconds (previously 10 seconds)
Armor Break:
- Armor Break applied on hit increased to 2/4/6/8/10 (previously 1/2/3/4/5)
Buff Adjustments:
- Weak effect adjusted from "Deal 15% less damage." to "Deal 25% less damage."
- Fragile effect adjusted from "+35% chance to be Critically Hit" to "+60% chance to be Critically Hit"
- Accurate effect adjusted from "+40% Critial Chance" to "+100% Critial Chance"
Relic Adjustments:
- Bloodthirsty Fangs: regenerated n% life on kill increased to 5%/6%/7%/8.5%/10% (previously 2%/2.5%/3%/4%/5%)
- Pattern of Continuation: The move duration has been reduced to 30%/35%/40%/50%/60% (previously 50%/60%/70%/85%/100%).
- Persecution: "Deal n% more damage per Elemental Ailment on the target" has been increased to 8%/10%/12%/15%/18% (previously 5%/7%/9%/12%/15%).
- Sundering Blade: Armor Break Effect increased to 30%/40%/50%/65%/80% (previously 20%/25%/35%/40%/50%).
- Extreme Balance: Critical damage increased to 120%/150%/180%/220%/260% (previously 100%/120%/140%/170%/200%).
- Eternal Guard: Barrier Effect reduction reduced to 60%/55%/50%/45%/40% (previously 80%/75%/70%/65%/60%).
Abyss Eye Adjustments:
- Necromancer:
- n% more summon damage increase to 25% (previously 20%).
Black Tree Guard:
- +n Spiritual Power increased to 25 (previously 20).
- +n% Effect of Dark Tree powers increased to 20%/60% (previously 10%/40%).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Assassination - Normal and Assassination - Shadow Clone would sometimes display an error when using the Relic - Twin.
- Fixed an issue where Slate - Accumulate would sometimes fail.
- Fixed a bug where the linkage between "n% of Elemental Damage taken as Physical Damage" and "n% of Physical Damage taken is converted into a random Elemental Damage" was incorrect. When both are enabled, "n% of Physical Damage taken is converted into a random Elemental Damage" is calculated first, followed by "n% of Elemental Damage taken as Physical Damage"
- Fixed some text errors.
And there are two skin codes for the little guy:
233
Hastur
Thank you for playing !
