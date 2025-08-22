Hi everyone,
a new update for the game has been released.
v1.07.1151
General fixes:
• Visibility system tweaks for cases where enemy is shooting at player's unit and the unit can't see a shooting unit due to landscape.
Uprising DLC fixes:
• Indicators for additional attacks on Assault defensive missions added.
• Experimental AI behavior tweaks on Sectors 2,5,8.
• Removed ATGMs from legion turrets in Galveston (Sector 5).
• Added Legion turrets destruction after victory conditions met for all Total Elimination missions.
• Sector 19 convoys mission balance tweaks. Lower legion attacking forces. Added some vehicles to convoys.
• Removed plasma shotgun from Sector rewards in Sector 4.
• Expanded navigation area on New Tortuga mission (Sector 21) for attackers spawn.
• Added additional spawn for defenders (AI only) on Chihuahua (Sector 22).
• Reinforcement slots tweaks for normal and medium difficulty modes: added additional slots for both difficulty modes.
• Fixed inability to load quick save via F8 button if quicksaves is enabled in custom difficulty options.
• Fixed and issue that was disabling reinforcement slot limits after loading a save in mission.
• Allied Integrators attacking player's sector fixed.
• Localization tweaks.
Changed files in this update