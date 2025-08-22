Hi everyone,



a new update for the game has been released.



v1.07.1151



General fixes:

• Visibility system tweaks for cases where enemy is shooting at player's unit and the unit can't see a shooting unit due to landscape.

Uprising DLC fixes:

• Indicators for additional attacks on Assault defensive missions added.

• Experimental AI behavior tweaks on Sectors 2,5,8.

• Removed ATGMs from legion turrets in Galveston (Sector 5).

• Added Legion turrets destruction after victory conditions met for all Total Elimination missions.

• Sector 19 convoys mission balance tweaks. Lower legion attacking forces. Added some vehicles to convoys.

• Removed plasma shotgun from Sector rewards in Sector 4.

• Expanded navigation area on New Tortuga mission (Sector 21) for attackers spawn.

• Added additional spawn for defenders (AI only) on Chihuahua (Sector 22).

• Reinforcement slots tweaks for normal and medium difficulty modes: added additional slots for both difficulty modes.

• Fixed inability to load quick save via F8 button if quicksaves is enabled in custom difficulty options.

• Fixed and issue that was disabling reinforcement slot limits after loading a save in mission.

• Allied Integrators attacking player's sector fixed.

• Localization tweaks.