Hey Drivers!

Today’s a huge day for Taxi Life! Not only are we rolling out a brand new update packed with free content and fixes, but we’re also excited to introduce the first officially licensed vehicle in the game! Let’s dive into what’s new.

Free Content Update

Gameplay improvements: Mission triggers now appear dynamically as you drive, making passenger pick-ups seamless and natural.

Country Flags: Show off your pride. Decorate your taxi with a variety of national flags completely free.





New DLC: The LEVC

The iconic Black Cab has officially arrived in Barcelona and here's what makes it unique!

Right-Hand Drive: For the first time in Taxi Life, experience driving from the right side of the cab.

Electric Power: Another EV joins your fleet don’t forget to recharge!

Extra Luggage Space: No front passenger seat means more room for baggage.

A London Classic: Built in the UK, now seen in Barcelona.

You can buy the new LEVC DLC today!





Fixes & Improvements



Gameplay Improvements

Added quick recharging via the radial menu.

Fixed bug where passengers only spawned once every 24 hours.

Added periodic contextual tutorial notifications.

Full Repair is now properly permanent, even after customizing your car.

Fixed abnormally large tip amounts appearing in certain challenges.

Vehicles

Black Cab (LEVC TX / Car 10)

Added official LEVC TX DLC vehicle.

Fixed invisible clients inside the cab.

Fixed driver’s hands clipping into steering wheel.

Emergency light now interactable in first-person.

Removed roof sign and updated materials.

Added missing taxi text.

Default color set to black.

Added proper DLC store button and package support for PS5/XSX.

Other Vehicle Fixes

Fixed license plates changing when entering/exiting garage.

Steering wheel colors now update correctly in the garage.

Fixed side mirror behavior during package delivery cutscenes.

Rear light materials for Car 8 now behave correctly.

Fixed tourist trigger zone task colors.



Fixed multiple parade-related issues (AI cars blocking, vehicle stuck ramps).

Fixed access to certain cars in Placa Catalunya.

UI & UX

Radial Menu improvements:

Added dead zone support for controllers.

Radial Menu now auto-closes at pickup spots.

Fixed map filters not saving correctly in cloud saves.

Fixed overlapping passenger info text in Spanish.

Fixed debug text appearing in passenger info ("Carrer de L'Escar").

Hovered client info no longer stays visible after pickup.

Photo Mode camera behavior improved.

AI & NPCs

Fixed clients waving indefinitely after nearby pickups.

Fixed clients still waving after leaving the zone.

Fixed NPCs in parades not despawning after events.

Improved collision handling with waving clients.

Fixed AI car horns looping infinitely.

Fixed AI cars driving into parades at intersections.

Fixed camera clipping into player car during collisions.

Sound & SFX

Fixed missing SFX when switching tabs with keyboard.

Fixed cleaning/repair/refuel sounds continuing when changing tabs.

Localization

Fixed overlapping text in Spanish passenger info.

General localization updates across languages.

Save System

DLC car prices now display correctly in cloud saves.

Map filters now save and load properly.

Design & Systems

Employees now correctly take sick days.

Fixed acceleration input stacking during end-of-course animations.

Art & Animation

Fixed roof sign visuals and material inconsistencies.

Fixed driver animations during cargo cutscenes.

Fixed access issues for the Victoris car.

Resolved missing SFX after settings changes.

Thank you!



We appreciate each and everyone one of our community members in helping us with bug reporting and improving Taxi Life. We encourage you to continue your support by giving us feedback in our discord channel and stay up to date with the latest news from our teams by following us everywhere.



Check out our last livestream to see our showcase of the patch. We hope you enjoy the update!



Hasta la próxima,

Mike

Simteract Community Manager

