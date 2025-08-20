Custom Skin RewriteCustom Skins in Redmatch 2 have always existed in a weird limbo of requiring you to use third party image hosting sites to upload your skins. In this update, I've completely reworked how Custom Skins and Banners work on the backend, and now skins will all use custom Redmatch 2 image hosting servers. When you launch the game, any existing custom skins and banners will be automatically converted to using the new system. You can now upload a Custom Skin from a file on your computer, or use a URL like before.
If a banner doesn't convert over, please let me know on Discord and I'll help you sort it out!
All Changes
- Reworked Custom Skins and Banners.
- Fixed a bug where match hosts could ban players from the match with /ban when they were not the creator.
- Customization settings will no longer share between multiple Steam accounts on the same computer.
- Optimized player data netcode.
Changed files in this update