While we’re busy working on Act 4, we still make time to polish up smaller things here and there—slowly but surely getting the game closer to that shiny 1.0 release quality. It might not look like much in the moment, but if you compare it to how the game was a year or two ago, we hope you’ll see just how far it’s come.

Act 4 itself is coming together nicely: the story is finished, most of the environments are ready, and we’re deep into the final boss fight and cutscenes. We also want to add more item sets, enemies, and abilities—those are still on the to-do list, but they’re coming!

-------------------------

\[VERSION 0.213] Nice Things

If you notice stuttering, try switching Screen Mode in Settings to "Fullscreen Window"

* Increased knockback on melee weapons - for higher satisfaction

* Additional room variability

* Additional visuals in tutorial scene

* Improved Durcaan boss's flamethrower effect

* Fiend melee attack 33% slower

* UI - Sleaker inventory slots

* UI - Improved Ability and Skill tree node decorations

* UI - Added visual feedback for no available Skill/Ability points

* Sounds - New upgrade sounds for Skill tree and Ability trees nodes

* Sounds - New tutorial popup sound

* Sounds - Improved exit mission and enter ship portal sounds

* Sounds - Improved modding sound