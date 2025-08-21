 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19666618 Edited 21 August 2025 – 08:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While we’re busy working on Act 4, we still make time to polish up smaller things here and there—slowly but surely getting the game closer to that shiny 1.0 release quality. It might not look like much in the moment, but if you compare it to how the game was a year or two ago, we hope you’ll see just how far it’s come.

Act 4 itself is coming together nicely: the story is finished, most of the environments are ready, and we’re deep into the final boss fight and cutscenes. We also want to add more item sets, enemies, and abilities—those are still on the to-do list, but they’re coming!

-------------------------

\[VERSION 0.213] Nice Things

If you notice stuttering, try switching Screen Mode in Settings to "Fullscreen Window"

* Increased knockback on melee weapons - for higher satisfaction

* Additional room variability

* Additional visuals in tutorial scene

* Improved Durcaan boss's flamethrower effect

* Fiend melee attack 33% slower

* UI - Sleaker inventory slots

* UI - Improved Ability and Skill tree node decorations

* UI - Added visual feedback for no available Skill/Ability points

* Sounds - New upgrade sounds for Skill tree and Ability trees nodes

* Sounds - New tutorial popup sound

* Sounds - Improved exit mission and enter ship portal sounds

* Sounds - Improved modding sound

Changed files in this update

Depot 1553711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link